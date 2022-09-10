Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,427,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,021 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises 41.4% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Snowflake worth $5,597,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $8.71 on Friday, hitting $188.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,486,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,389. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

