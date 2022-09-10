Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,108.50

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,108.50 ($37.56) and traded as low as GBX 2,792 ($33.74). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 2,828 ($34.17), with a volume of 141,433 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,490 ($42.17) to GBX 3,655 ($44.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of £7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,897.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,101.31.

Smurfit Kappa Group Cuts Dividend

About Smurfit Kappa Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of €0.32 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is 39.94%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

