Smaugs NFT Market Capitalization Tops $14,545.82 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $14,545.82 and approximately $478.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 55.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002122 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000489 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT (SMG) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2021. Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “Smaugs NFT is an AI-Powered marketplace where users can sell their digital assets as NFT tokens in the digital world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

