Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC) Trading Up 0.4%

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.90. Approximately 1,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.
Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20.
