SIR Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

SIR Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 169,730 shares during the period. Bunge accounts for 2.9% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $16,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Bunge Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE BG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $96.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average is $104.70. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

