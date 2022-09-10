SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 665,034 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 665,034 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil makes up approximately 2.2% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Marathon Oil worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. 12,230,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,940,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

