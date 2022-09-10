SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 501,352 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 501,352 shares during the quarter. Tenaris makes up approximately 5.4% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Tenaris worth $30,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $351,823,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $39,132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,180 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,638 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 460.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,457,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.70 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Tenaris Profile

Shares of TS stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.73. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $34.76.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

