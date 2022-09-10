SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 320,523 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 320,523 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Huntsman news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,082. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

