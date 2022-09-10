SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 23,303 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

SIR Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,303 shares during the period. DT Midstream accounts for approximately 1.5% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of DT Midstream worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 39.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 29.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of DTM traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.19. The stock had a trading volume of 431,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $59.36.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 7.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

