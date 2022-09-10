SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 14,429 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

SIR Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.22. The company had a trading volume of 263,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,940. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $141.19.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.357 dividend. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Barclays cut their price target on Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.