SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 12,906 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

SIR Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,906 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 768,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,761,000 after buying an additional 430,944 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

NYSE DAR traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $77.97. 713,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average is $73.45. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

