SIR Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

SIR Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 181,705 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Olin were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,430,000 after buying an additional 3,880,863 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Olin by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after buying an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Olin by 1,350.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after buying an additional 1,068,558 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after buying an additional 760,691 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 105.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after buying an additional 521,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,538. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.30. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.41%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

