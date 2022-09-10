Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Shares Down 29.1%

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLYGet Rating) shares were down 29.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.69.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.44.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $3.8482 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks (HDTs), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDTs), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.