Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Shares Down 29.1%

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Rating) shares were down 29.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.69.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.44.

Get Sinotruk (Hong Kong) alerts:

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $3.8482 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Company Profile

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks (HDTs), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDTs), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.