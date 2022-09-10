Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on SGFY. Robert W. Baird lowered Signify Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Signify Health to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Signify Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.15.

Signify Health stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Signify Health by 115.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 91.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 41,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 28.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,583 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

