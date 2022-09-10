Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Signify Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Signify Health to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Signify Health from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.15.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Signify Health will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 927,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after buying an additional 197,773 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Signify Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,109 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,742,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Signify Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

