Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,907 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank comprises about 1.3% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $34,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.76. 519,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.38.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

