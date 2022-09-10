Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Brickability Group (LON:BRCK)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Brickability Group Stock Performance
Shares of BRCK opened at GBX 80.60 ($0.97) on Tuesday. Brickability Group has a 12-month low of GBX 73 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 114 ($1.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 86.41. The stock has a market cap of £241.49 million and a P/E ratio of 2,015.00.
Brickability Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brickability Group
About Brickability Group
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.