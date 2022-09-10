ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $287.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 196.67 and a beta of 1.06. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $314.90.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $8,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $8,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $217,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,012 shares of company stock valued at $29,770,262. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,550,000 after purchasing an additional 627,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,490,000 after purchasing an additional 232,996 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after buying an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after purchasing an additional 215,142 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

