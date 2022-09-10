Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 151 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

IWV stock traded up $3.85 on Friday, reaching $235.79. 157,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,167. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $209.16 and a one year high of $280.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.75.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

