Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,098 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.35. 364,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,378. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

