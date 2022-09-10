Shadows Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,974.00 (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. Shadows has a market capitalization of $365,631.03 and $10,974.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shadows Profile

DOWS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official website is shadows.link. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Buying and Selling Shadows

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

