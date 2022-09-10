Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $88.75

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.75 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 89 ($1.08). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.06), with a volume of 4,288,153 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,207.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.36.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s payout ratio is 156.25%.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.
