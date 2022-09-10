SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $32.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on SentinelOne to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.65.
SentinelOne Price Performance
Shares of S opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $78.53.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $56,576.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,283.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,167,171 shares of company stock valued at $46,755,193. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,477,000 after buying an additional 1,751,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth $184,096,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SentinelOne (S)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.