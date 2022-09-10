SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $32.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on SentinelOne to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.65.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $56,576.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,283.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,167,171 shares of company stock valued at $46,755,193. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,477,000 after buying an additional 1,751,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth $184,096,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.