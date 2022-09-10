SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.65.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.39. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.30.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $87,681.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,361.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,167,171 shares of company stock valued at $46,755,193. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. SQN Investors LP increased its position in SentinelOne by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,121,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after purchasing an additional 110,229 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SentinelOne by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,920 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in SentinelOne by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

