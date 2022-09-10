Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Position Lifted by Fidelity National Financial Inc.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 118.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Select Energy Services comprises approximately 0.2% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fidelity National Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Select Energy Services worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 42.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 323,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 96,468 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 44,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 43.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 48,133 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE WTTR traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.48 million, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $335.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.