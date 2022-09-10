SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.22–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.00 million-$113.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.08 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.64 EPS.

SecureWorks Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $900.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.86. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCWX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 22,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $239,578.94. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 590,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,459.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 105,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,865 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 282.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SecureWorks by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 41,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SecureWorks by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 35,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SecureWorks by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,737 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

