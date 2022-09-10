Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Shares Up 5.4%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. 3,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 7,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on SECYF. Raymond James lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

