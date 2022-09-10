Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 489 ($5.91) and last traded at GBX 488 ($5.90). 121,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 193,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($5.80).

Scottish American Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £860.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 486.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 483.69.

Scottish American Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

About Scottish American Investment

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

