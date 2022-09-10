Scotiabank Trims Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Target Price to C$58.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EIFZF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Monday, September 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

EIFZF stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $39.64.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

