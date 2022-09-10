SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $384.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $330.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.41 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $286.41 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

