Sapphire 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $132,502.00 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $392.31 million and $132,502.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,142 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.