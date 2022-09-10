Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.44.

IOT stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,019 shares of company stock worth $1,329,423 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,394,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth about $3,111,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 64.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 45,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Samsara by 2.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

