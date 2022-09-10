Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 6,459 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.16% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 35,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 92,757 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of EMD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.25. 90,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,735. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.