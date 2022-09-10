Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 5,764 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the quarter. Textainer Group comprises 0.8% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.08% of Textainer Group worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,567,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,687,000 after buying an additional 171,338 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 96,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,065,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,706,000 after purchasing an additional 95,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 564,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.37. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $41.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

