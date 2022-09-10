Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $365,000.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,041. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

