Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,026,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,939. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.