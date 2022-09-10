Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 793.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $19,421,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 37,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,020. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $306.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

