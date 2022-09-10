Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 282 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.1% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after buying an additional 127,231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,159,000 after buying an additional 164,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after buying an additional 195,182 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.09. 56,125,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,592,724. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

