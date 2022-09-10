Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 22,493 Shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,493 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter worth about $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10,110.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

ATAX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 28.22 and a quick ratio of 28.22. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $420.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48.

America First Multifamily Investors ( NASDAQ:ATAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 87.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. This is a positive change from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is presently 55.22%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,869.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 4,620 shares of company stock worth $88,366 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

