Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 721 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 76.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 474,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Schlumberger by 312.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 958,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,607,000 after purchasing an additional 726,076 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,631,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,447,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

