Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 2,408 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 1,211.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 289,880 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 90,371 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,263,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,616,000 after acquiring an additional 78,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 468,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 24,737 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Stock Performance

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.57. 559,939 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79.

