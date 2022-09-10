Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 1,693 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $340,968,000 after buying an additional 60,932 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.97. 5,174,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,562,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Citigroup raised NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

