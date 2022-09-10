Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Valiant Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 5.3% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $46,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded up $5.69 on Friday, hitting $162.59. 5,645,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,031,395. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.48 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average of $181.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $386,262.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,184,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,149 shares of company stock worth $12,800,383. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.