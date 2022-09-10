Sakura (SKU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $103,312.00

Sakura (SKU) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Sakura has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Sakura has a total market cap of $883,172.51 and $103,312.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,257.02 or 0.99988114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036389 BTC.

About Sakura

SKU is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers.The Sakura SKU token is cross-chain compatible as our unique 2-way peg bridge technology allows the EVM based Sakura address and Kusama based Clover address to be bounded together, allowing the utilization of all both chains together. SKU will have a unique native bridge for both SKU<->ETH and SKU<->BSC.Telegram”

