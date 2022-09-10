Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($136.73) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Stock Performance

Shares of Safran stock opened at €103.80 ($105.92) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €104.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €101.77. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($94.24).

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.