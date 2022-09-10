Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lansdowne Partners UK LLP

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP cut its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67,137 shares during the quarter. Ryanair makes up about 7.0% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned about 0.43% of Ryanair worth $84,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,242,000 after purchasing an additional 612,114 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ryanair by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,998,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,929,000 after acquiring an additional 532,961 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,923,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,669,000 after acquiring an additional 338,051 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 130.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 369,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 209,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the first quarter worth $8,822,000. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of RYAAY traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.25. The company had a trading volume of 547,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,068. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $127.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryanair Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYAAY. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

