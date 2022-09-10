RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives $48.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RWEOY. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €47.50 ($48.47) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.98) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $41.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 4.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

