RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives $48.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.90.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RWEOY. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €47.50 ($48.47) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.98) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $41.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
