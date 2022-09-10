Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.61.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.51. 2,046,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,040. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $123.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 117.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

