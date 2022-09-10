Ronna Romney Sells 150 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $53,143.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,139.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ronna Romney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MOH traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.23. The company had a trading volume of 443,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.90. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.57 and a 12-month high of $361.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.14.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.