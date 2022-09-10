Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $40.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. Rollins has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $7,224,423.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,459,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,665,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $27,307,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,841,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,895,190,385.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $7,224,423.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,459,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,665,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,217,283 shares of company stock valued at $156,143,112. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,618,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,727 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Rollins by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 220,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

